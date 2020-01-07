American Electric Power Texas is warning the public about a new round of utility scams.
As part of the scam, people claiming to be AEP Texas employees have contacted businesses and residents and threatened to disconnect their electric service unless an immediate payment is made.
AEP officials said that in some cases individuals have gone door-to-door telling residents or businesses that their electric meter needs to be changed and have for either a deposit or payment to avoid disconnection of service.
The company said its employees do not proactively contact customers demanding payment to replace an electric meter. Although it periodically replaces meters, AEP Texas does not seek payment for doing so.
The attempted scams this week have targeted west Texas, but AEP Texas expects attempts to happen in other parts of its service territory.
AEP Texas said other red flags for scam activity include instruction to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card and asking for the prepaid card’s receipt number and PIN number.
The scammers are calling from numbers that names either AEP or AEP Texas on the caller ID.
AEP Texas said customers can protect themselves by calling their retail electric provider to verify account balance and payment due date.
