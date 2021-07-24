A ripple occurs when there is an interruption in a system which consequently spreads outward and effects a far larger portion of that system. We think of ripples as movement that most commonly occurs in a body of water. The Ripple Effect can apply to many different systems as a multiplier or an action leading to more impactful reactions. This effect is especially true in leadership. Leaders carry great responsibility to act with foresight, knowing their decisions can affect those well beyond their role and network.
Many have attended UHV-SBDC’s Leadercast Women in the past. During the 2020 year, Leadercast rebranded their women’s event as Leadercast Ripple Effect. The Ripple Effect is truly representative of the effects of leadership in an organization. It’s the same great program, the same great message, and the same great host site, just with an upgraded program name. Even though the event was recorded October 2020, this is a virtual opportunity to hear six globally influential female leaders.
Enhancing your leadership skills, and the skills of your team is critical. Leadership isn’t just a buzzword. It drives culture; and culture drives performance. Without it, your organization may also lack other essential elements such as vision, employee retention, momentum and crisis management. There is no better time to invest in yourself and others, by amplifying your leadership game from the inside out. In year’s past, not only have the various Leadercast programs provided personal and professional development, they also have provided a sense of rejuvenation. Over the last year, rejuvenating online experiences is something I believe very few of us have experienced. We are very excited to be able to provide an online program, like Leadercast, to our area once again.
Tickets are $65. Each ticket will come with a unique user watch link, which will be available from July 29-Aug. 3. If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s the value of prerecorded, watch-at-your-own-pace programs.
You may register at www.uhvconnect.org/event/ripple-effect or email sbdc@uhv.edu for invoicing. For more information about the event, please visit www.LeadVictoria.com.
For more information regarding one-on-one counseling or training programs, please contact the University Houston-Victoria, Small Business Development Center at 361-485-4485 or sbdc@uhv.edu.
