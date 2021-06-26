NAME: Amy Mundy
AGE: 45
EDUCATION: Associate degree, Victoria College; Bachelor of Arts, University of Houston-Victoria
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Executive director, college advancement and Victoria College Foundation
COMPANY: Victoria College
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I have a passion for people, a thirst for learning, and a drive to have an impact in my community. Being an alumna of Victoria College and knowing that their mission aligns with my passion made it an easy fit for me.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Helping others be successful. In my profession, my team and I have the opportunity every day to assist Victoria College in supporting our students in their educational and career goals. There is no greater drive to succeed than to help others.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Time management has always been a challenge for me. There are so many ways to have an impact and take things to the next level. Building a solid team is key to overcoming that challenge. As one person, you have limited time, but working as a team, so much more can be accomplished.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
A mentor of mine (everyone should have mentors) once told me “life begins at the end of your comfort zone.” My advice is to live your life purposefully outside of your comfort zone. If you are asked to take on a new role or project, say yes. What you do not know, you have an opportunity to. It is those “yes” moments that broaden your knowledge, help you grow, and take you to the next level of your potential.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I have the unique opportunity to serve our area through my profession. On a daily basis, I am fortunate to see the impact education has on our students, their families, and in our communities
Because this is my lifelong community, I see the opportunities to be involved with local nonprofits. Working with others to help enhance our community through education, economic development, arts and culture continues to be a priority.
My family has enjoyed hosting Victoria Generals’ players, Victoria Symphony and medical students in our home. We love meeting new people and introducing them to all Victoria has to offer.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Being involved with Habitat for Humanity, I see how helping families in our region with home ownership has a generational impact, not only on the new homeowners, but also in our community.
I serve on the Victoria Fine Arts Association board. It is important for our community to have the opportunity to experience all forms of art. Working with board members to brainstorm ideas and promote creativity is so rewarding.
I have also served on the boards of Victoria Main Street, Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Museum of the Coastal Bend, Junior League of Victoria, and Friends of Devereux.
