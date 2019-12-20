Cesar Ornelas didn’t get Christmas when he was 13 years old. His parents provided what they could, but toys weren’t possible that year. He said growing up poor contributed to his drive to be a successful businessman and to his philanthropic thinking.
Ornelas; his wife, Belia; and his siblings have been providing a brighter Christmas to children across South Texas for the past nine years. Thursday evening, 590 Victoria children lined up to pick out toys.
Christmas music filled the air, and Santa Claus walked through the crowd meeting children. Each child was able to choose three or four toys depending on his or her age. Remote control cars, skateboards, dolls, puzzles and games lined tables in front of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 706 E. Crestwood Drive.
At Thursday’s event, Santa, aka Isaac Solis, said, “I love the look on children’s faces. When they first see me, their faces light up, they start smiling and I see the light in their eyes, and that does it for me.”
Cesar and his siblings attend an annual toy show in August, where they select the toys they will give away each Christmas. The Ornelas family has similar toy giveaways at each of their four funeral homes in Victoria, Port Lavaca, Los Fresnos and Laredo. Ornelas estimates the retail value of the toys was about $200,000 and said Victoria’s giveaway was worth about $75,000.
Ornelas said he pledged long ago that if he ever had the means, he would give back to the community to make sure every child had a good Christmas.
