The city of Victoria is seeking volunteers to fill two unexpired terms on the Tourism Advisory Board. Residents are encouraged to apply by 5 p.m. Aug. 20.
The Tourism Advisory Board is made up of volunteers who represent the arts, historic preservation, education and other sectors with connections to tourism, along with five nonvoting city employees.
The board advises the city of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau on the promotion of tourism in Victoria, including advertising and grant administration, as well as the allocation of hotel occupancy tax funds.
The two unexpired terms must be filled by representatives of the following industries:
- Lodging and accommodations
- Attractions
The board meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Under current bylaws, commission members serve two-year terms, with the two unexpired terms ending in December 2022.
To apply, fill out the application form at victoriatx.gov/tourism. Completed application forms may be returned in person at 700 Main Center, Suite 101; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX, 77902; faxed to 361-485-3108; or emailed to jnovosad@victoriatx.gov.
The City Council will review the applications received by the Aug. 20 deadline and appoint the new board members during a future City Council meeting.
