Signs posted on the windows at Arby's, 2601 N. Navarro St., say the business has closed.
A person who answered a call made to the fast food restaurant Thursday confirmed the store had closed permanently but did not answer additional questions.
It is unclear when or why the restaurant closed.
An Arby's media representative did not respond to questions Friday.
The fast food sandwich restaurant chain has more than 3,300 locations, according to its website.
