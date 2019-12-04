For the first time in the award's 58-year history, two people, Ronald B. Walker and Kay Kerr Walker, were given the Rotary Club of Victoria's Outstanding Citizen Award.
Jesse Pisors, the president of the Rotary Club of Victoria and chair-elect of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, said naming two honorees comes in a special year for the club chapter.
"We just celebrated the 100th anniversary of our founding," said Pisors, who presented the award at the luncheon on Wednesday.
In addition to the Rotary Club award, five others were presented at the chamber's 2019 Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday.
Karoyn Scogin, the chamber's administrative assistant, presented four awards and was also honored with one.
Scogin, who was named Outstanding Committee Chair of the Year, said she loves the annual award luncheon because of its holiday theme.
"Everybody enjoys it and we always have a good group," Scogin said.
Josie Amejorado, who was named the chamber's Outstanding Life Ambassador, said 2019 was a good year, for herself and the chamber at-large.
"It's a great honor to be awarded both of these awards," Amejorado said. "We've had a very busy year."
As an ambassador for chamber, Amejorado attends its ribbon-cutting ceremonies, of which she said there were many in 2019.
"It makes you feel really good to see a lot of red shirts at the ribbon cuttings," Amejorado said. "We now have a little over 100 members."
Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig, who serves as the chamber's board chairman, agreed that this year was a good one.
"Our membership has been strong and we've had a great series of lunches," Craig said.
Craig said among the biggest surprises 2019 brought was the departure of former chamber president and CEO Randy Vivian. Christine Blain is serving as the chamber's interim president.
Looking forward into 2020, Pisors, said finding Vivian's successor will be the most urgent and critical task.
"Hopefully in the month of January, maybe February," Pisors said. "Priority No. 1 for the board next year is getting the right person in."
