In Texas, if you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes and it will change. For farmers, sometimes that’s all it takes to change a year’s worth of work.
Members of the crop farming community across the Crossroads said the summer yielded plentiful results, and most of the summer’s bad weather missed the region’s harvests.
For Benjamin Hahn, this summer resulted in the best cotton harvest in about 24 years of farming that crop.
Hahn said he was tired of paying a custom harvester to strip cotton from his fields in Goliad County. With the help of three of his sons, the family wrapped up the year’s cotton harvest just before Tropical Storm Beta began to roll in.
He and his sons ended the summer with about 110 rectangular cotton modules. Almost all were transported off his property to be sold before Beta’s rain arrived.
Like any other year, weather was a concern for crop farmers along the Texas coast during the harvest season. But as weather systems like Beta hit coastal communities, the Crossroads lucked out.
Many farmers of major crops, like cotton, corn or grain, completed their harvest before Beta arrived, but Hurricanes Hanna and Laura came at less convenient times. For Crossroads farmers, the hurricanes’ greatest impact was not in the Crossroads.
Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi areas in late July. In the other direction, Hurricane Laura hit East Texas and Louisiana in late August. Farmers in the Crossroads straddled the two hurricanes.
“If I had been later with my harvest, it would have been detrimental,” Hahn said. “It’s all timing.”
For the final few days of the cotton harvest, Hahn’s work would last until about midnight to get all the work completed before the potential for bad weather arrived.
His three oldest sons, Seth, Ethan and Andrew, respectively, worked into the night and on weekends to help get the family operation done.
“We just put our trust that God’s going to take care of us,” Hahn said of the weather’s potential to ruin a year’s work on a crop field.
Hahn, like other regional farmers, had success this year in other crops as well. But the lack of rain early in the summer resulted in corn planted early to not yield quite as well, according to Hahn, Victoria County Agrilife Extension agent Matt Bochat, and general manager of United Ag Cooperative Jimmy Roppolo in El Campo.
From all sides of the Crossroads area, Hahn in DeWitt and Goliad counties, Bochat in Victoria County, and Roppolo in Wharton County, the overall crop yields were strong but prices haven’t kept up.
“The price is cheap,” Roppolo said. “It’s going to be tough for these guys to make any money at some of the great yields we had this year. It was one of the best we’ve ever seen in my 35 years here.”
Roppolo also said storage of crop yields was also common this yield with many farmers even turning to bagging their crops if they didn’t have access to a silo or their silos were already full.
Many farmers have even begun fertilizing and taking other steps to prepare for next year’s crops, Roppolo said.
Ensuring this sort of preparedness takes equipment and other resources which require a loan for many farmers.
Digging deeper into the crop business has remained a possibility in the region with a new avenue for investing making strides in Victoria.
Ag Resource Management is a lending group that works with other banks and farmers. It bases its financial lending on a farmer’s six-year average crop yield, unlike some other financial institutions that use a farm’s total assets.
Chris Johnson, senior loan officer at Ag Resource Management, has seen a difficulty to access credit create a domino effect resulting in coastal farmers fighting to get their yields before hurricane season since the Victoria location opened in 2016.
If a crop farmer had lower yields the previous year, lower-valued assets or other reasons for having difficulty acquiring more credit to build the crop business on, then their initial planting date would be either pushed back or they would have less capital to farm with. In the years since Hurricane Harvey, Johnson said planting later meant you might not beat the rain or the hurricanes, therefore ruining crops. And with ruined crops, the cycle would start over again.
With successes in recent crop harvests, like in 2020, Ag Resource Management has seen growth in Victoria from being a new option for area farmers and offering a different or often times supplemental way to access credit, gain capital and keep the crop farming cycle going year to year.
For 2017, the Victoria office funded 34 loans. Now for 2020, it funded 50 loans for individuals and crop farming businesses using their model based on a previous average crop yield.
