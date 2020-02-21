Victoria resident Debbie Krueger said she hopes the Pier 1 Imports doesn’t close despite the company filing for bankruptcy protection on Monday.
Krueger visits the store two or three times a month to browse its selection of home decorations.
She said if Victoria’s store closes, she might go to Kirkland’s or Hall Lighting & Design Center, but she would probably end up travelling on the weekends to visit Pier 1 in another city – unless those closed, too.
The Victoria location, across Navarro Street from the Victoria Mall, opened in 2012. After years of sliding sales, the Fort Worth-based company said it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.
The bankruptcy protection announcement follows Pier 1’s announcement last year that dozens of its stores would close.
Officials at the Victoria store referred questions about its plan to its corporate office, which did not respond to requests for comment.
The Associated Press reported that Pier 1 has been struggling with increased competition from budget-friendly online retailers such as Wayfair and Amazon and discount stores such as Home Goods. In a 2018 presentation to investors, the company acknowledged that shoppers thought its merchandise was outdated and expensive. It was also burdened by high sourcing and supply chain costs.
Jennifer Wall, an employee at Chesnick Furniture Co. in downtown Victoria, said her store managers to compete with online retailers and less expensive furniture stores by selling products that are made in the U.S.
At least once a day, Wall said someone tells her they visited the store to support U.S. furniture makers.
“I had somebody say it yesterday,” Wall said earlier this week, “and it’ll happen again before the end of the day.”
She also said the locally-owned store offers a level of customization that many online retailers do not.
“Different ways of marketing and advertising happen all the time,” Wall said. “We stay in business because we fluctuate with the customer base.”
Chesnick Furniture Co. marked its 100th year in business this year.
Although Krueger said she’s shopped from Wayfair before, she said she likes going to brick-and-mortar locations because she likes to know what she’s buying.
“If you buy online, you’re just hoping that it looks the way it does in the catalog,” she said.
