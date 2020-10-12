Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent is hosting a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 with registration available for employers and job seekers.
The event is free to job seekers or employers. Through the online portal, Virtual Premier, users can publicize their business, list job openings, accept resumes, forward applicants to company websites and speak with prospective candidates or businesses that are hiring.
Job seekers will log on to Virtual Premier to talk in real time over text or video chat to employers.
Registered employers include the U.S. Census Bureau, Eddy Packing, Kaspar Companies, Burger King, Comfort Keepers, Coastal Bend Staffing, the city of Victoria and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent serves as the governing board for the regional workforce system, a network of service providers and contractors that brings people and jobs together in the seven-county Golden Crescent region, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.