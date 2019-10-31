The YMCA of the Coastal Bend and the YMCA of the Golden Crescent announced Thursday that they have entered into a management agreement to begin on Friday.
Bud Oliver, CEO of YMCA of the Golden Crescent in Victoria, said the boards of both organizations came to the agreement after the results of a recent conversation between the two Y's.
Oliver said the management agreement comes after the CEO of the YMCA of the Coastal Bend in Corpus Christi, Rob Wiggins, left the organization last year.
For the past year, the organization has been functioning with its board chair serving as interim CEO.
"Y-USA has a set of stipulations that every Y association has to adhere to," Oliver said Thursday. "One of those is that the Y has to have a CEO that has an organizational certification through Y-USA. Coastal Bend did not have that, so this management agreement satisfies that requirement for Y-USA."
For the next year, Oliver will report to the boards of directors of both organizations in his role as CEO.
"We will be sharing their CEO Bud Oliver," said Judge Richard Schmidt, CVO of the YMCA of the Coastal Bend, in a statement. "Bud is a career YMCA professional and has run Y’s throughout Texas, as well as in other States."
A Thursday statement from YMCA of the Golden Crescent said the purpose of the management agreement is for both boards to determine what the best long-term plans are for both organizations.
"It is not uncommon for multiple YMCA’s in a county or region to be managed under the same leadership umbrella," the statement read. "This agreement will be in effect until the end of October 2020. At that time, both boards will determine the next steps."
Oliver said managerial consolidation of smaller Y associations is a trend across the county.
"You're seeing more and more smaller associations that will combine," Oliver said.
He said he's excited for the managerial agreement because it will allow the organizations to best utilize their resources and provide additional programing. Oliver said he's working with the city of Gonzales to offer programming there.
“This is exciting for both Y’s. Each organization has valuable leadership teams and this will give each Y an opportunity to learn each other’s best practices," Oliver said in the statement. "It provides many collaborative connections and joint grant writing can bring more outside funding to our local communities. It allows us to research the streamlining of costs and put more financing back into both Y’s programming.”
