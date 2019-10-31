Raven's Family Dining on Navarro Street will consolidate with its other location, Raven's at the Woodlawn, on Red River Street before the year's end.
General manager Don Butler opened the Navarro location eight years ago. The restaurant on Red River Street, which features a bowling alley, pool tables, air hockey, arcade games and beer, wine and wine-based drinks, opened in early 2017.
"We've had it open and running and everything, but what we're going to do is move the people over here and add pickup and delivery to this location," Butler said. "All employees will be moving over to the Red River location sometime before the beginning of December."
In addition to taking advantage of delivery apps in Victoria, like Waitr, Butler said their own driver will continue to deliver pizzas outside the areas not covered by the app.
Butler said the move makes financial sense because restaurant owners Jeff and Jenny Moore own the building on Red River Street. They've leased the building on Navarro for the last eight years.
With the added services, Butler hopes traffic will increase at the Red River location. He said its grand opening was stifled by roadwork.
"We do a lot of birthday parties, big school groups, things like that over here," Butler said. "Now, when we get the pickup and delivery over here, it'll probably expand a little more."
Most of Raven's at the Woodlawn's current diners come from group outings. Butler said he also hopes regular customers from the Navarro location will start to visit the Red River location.
"This location serves beer, wine and wine-based drinks, where the other one did not have any alcohol in it, so they'll be able to get a beer now with their pizza," Butler said.
Butler got his start in the restaurant industry when he began working for Mr. Gatti's Pizza in 1979. He worked for the company for 22 years.
Eight years ago, Butler decided to start his own venture with Raven's Family Dining, named after his daughter, in the building on Navarro. The current owners, Jeff and Jenny Moore, bought the restaurant from Butler in 2012.
The consolidation is an emotional event for Butler and the Moores because of the memories they've built at the Navarro location over the years.
"We've been there eight years and it's been a lot of fun over there," Butler said. "Our landlady Dorothy and her son Mark have been real good in helping us. We've created some good friendships over there so it's hard to walk away from that, but it's a good business move."
