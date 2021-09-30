A new investment firm has arrived to service the Crossroads.
Thursday, Private Wealth opened offices in San Antonio and Corpus Christi with plans to open a third in Victoria, said Timothy Kneen, Private Wealth founding partner and chairman of the board. Private Wealth intends to utilize teams of local experts to better guide clients and their investments in South Texas, he said.
Private Wealth is uniquely equipped to manage the assets of South Texans in comparison to large firms from metro areas like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas, said Rusty Samples, Private Wealth founding partner.
“A lot of our clients in South Texas have assets that are unique to South Texas,” he said. “Whether that’s a farm and ranch that’s 3,000 acres or 300 acres. And on that ranch there’s cattle, there’s hunting, there’s oil and gas operations, and recently even wind farm operations, solar farm operations.”
Private Wealth thinks the model of one advisor aiding clients in all aspects of investment is a broken one, Kneen said. To provide a more complete service, they deploy a team of experts with backgrounds in trusts, investments, insurance, taxes and more.
“I can tell you as an old guy in the business, there’s just not enough hours in the day to be an expert in all of those things,” he said. “So our concept is to bring a group of people around each and every client, so there is no one advisor per client.”
Samples stressed that this was an asset management firm for South Texans, by South Texans.
“We’re not just there for a moment. We’re there for generations,” he said. “And I’m proud to have the South Texas dirt on my boots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.