Tailgating with a brand new truck might remain a challenge for a while as new vehicle supplies work to meet local and nationwide demand.
A shortage in semiconductors has caused complex world supply chains to reevaluate how products, like vehicles, are allocated to different markets — or if they can supply enough. In new vehicle sales, the impacts have been varied on a state and local level.
Semiconductors, which are a key component of computer chips, are a part of various modern products with some high-tech characteristics. This includes vehicles with electronic parts, home appliances, mobile phones and many commonly owned items.
Beginning for some businesses even before the pandemic arrived, the pandemic and then for a short period the February winter storm have impacted supply, said Josh Smith, general manager of Toyota of Victoria.
The discrepancies in supply of various makes and models have impacted customers locally in various ways.
At the city of Victoria, Roger Welder Jr. is the building and equipment services director and oversees the vehicles’ city government uses.
The lead time, or expected time for a vehicle’s production, for leased cars was becoming longer even before the pandemic, he said. As he notices projections becoming longer for those lead times, he said, even longer timetables for the city’s fleet of mostly Ford vehicles have not impacted him yet.
Claude Hallmark, a car enthusiast who buys a new car about every six months, said it has been a challenge to get a variety of choices when he is on the market for a new ride.
As of recent, he said he might have to wait a month or two for a car to come in that meets his specifications. This is because oftentimes when he shops in person, some cars might be on the lot, but a dealership might not have all the colors or styles of a make and model he is looking for.
Because of this, he said he suggests shopping in person in Victoria for a new car rather than shopping online because what is available online could be gone the next day amid supply shortages.
“Anybody that’s in the mix of (Toyota’s) supply chain, they want a two- to four-month supply of excess parts sitting there so that they’re not stuck if there’s an event,” Smith said. “Obviously, these events lasted a lot longer than people anticipated.”
Despite this, Smith said Toyota has not been hit too hard by semiconductor supply challenges because of planning after the 2011 Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster in Japan.
Toyota, a Japanese company, made supply chain changes afterward to accommodate disasters like in 2011, or during the pandemic and freeze, Smith said.
Toyotas are manufactured for the North American market at their San Antonio plant as well as some manufacturing in Mexico, he said. Because of the shortage, dealers from coast to coast felt the approximately weeklong stretch without production because of the winter storm in Texas.
Many Toyota trucks are being sent to markets on the East and West coasts, Smith said, creating a shortage of Toyota Tundras and Tacomas in the historically larger market for trucks in Texas.
This shortage in trucks is common for other truck manufacturers, said Miranda Gonzales, a Keating Auto Group brand marketing manager.
Uncommon sales of certain vehicles are not limited to trucks.
At Toyota of Victoria, Smith said the Victoria location sold 51 Toyota Corollas in March, which is more than most stores sell for one model.
On a personal and professional level, Smith said he has noticed the shortage. He said he tried to buy a new washer and drier in the fall, was told their delivery date was delayed and then received them after another delay — six months after he ordered it.
The sale of semiconductors grew globally by 6.5% in 2020, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Similar to many supply chains for other products, semiconductor producers lowered production for many products and were then met with high demand.
A study conducted by the association also states global production of chips has decreased from 37% in the U.S. in 1990 to 12% in the U.S. in 2021.
