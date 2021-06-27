NAME: B.J. Nelson
AGE: 55
EDUCATION: B.S. in education from Baylor University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: V.P. sales/marketing, owner
COMPANY: White Trash Services
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
Scott, my husband, and I had always wanted to have our own business, and this opportunity presented itself to us.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
There’s not another option. If we are to succeed and support our family and our community, we can’t ever give up. Failure is not an option!
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
There are not enough hours in the day to get it all done. We have been blessed that when I was at my wit’s end, Scott had motivation to push to the next level, and vice versa. We have prayed when times were dicey and sought counsel to provide answers to questions, we didn’t know the answers to.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
STRAP YOURSELF IN AND HANG ON — you never know what each day is going to bring. Praise your team and always expect the best! When you can’t do anymore, do one more thing! Get involved in your community and figure out what makes you different!
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I am active on multiple boards in our community, such as the Victoria Livestock Show Committee, Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Keep Victoria Beautiful, Riverwood Homeowners Association, and active in the Victoria Republican Club. Scott and I support the Sheriff’s Alliance and many volunteer fire departments throughout our seven-county area we serve.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
We feel our youth are our future and therefore support our local high schools, both public and private and many of the organizations within those schools. We want our young people to learn skills as they are growing and maturing that enable them to give back and contribute to the community they chose to live in as an adult. We also support many volunteer fire departments with donations to their fundraiser and helping them raise money. We also are involved in the Republican party of Texas and support them. We also support Hillsdale College and South Texas Children’s home. We attend Sportsman’s Church and support their mission to reach people for Christ.
