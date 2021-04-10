Family recipes from over 100 years ago have been served by Backwoods SoulFood Cafe's food truck for about six years, and soon customers will be able to dine in the business's new brick and mortar restaurant.
Despite trials of the pandemic, owner Derick Ross said the longtime plan of moving the business into a full restaurant has stayed mostly on track while demand for soul food has been shockingly strong.
Located at the old Neuman's grocery store built in 1937, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Backwoods SoulFood Cafe will have an expanded menu from their food truck including desserts, a variety of meat plates, special sauces, possibly homemade bread and even chitlins.
Dine-in began March 30 at the restaurant with food being prepared from the truck. The restaurant's kitchen will begin serving after its remodel is complete in about four to six weeks, Ross said.
The remodel began in November 2019, he said, and had some delays because of COVID-19.
Many of the contractors on the building's remodel could not work because they were infected with COVID-19, Ross said. But the death of his aunt, Barbara Littles, and his grandmother, Ruth Ross, seven days later took the family down hard, said his mother, Birdie Ross.
"We lost two really important people that were part of the restaurant," said Cassandra Ward, the owner's girlfriend who also works at the business. "They lived together and they were always together."
Even through their family's loss, the owner said their cooking often has not been able to keep up with demand. Because of this, their new restaurant will have a much larger kitchen than the food truck.
Family members passed the heirloom-like recipes down without the next generation even realizing, Derick Ross said. Now he is still cooking the same food his great-great-grandparents made.
"You don't even know you're being trained," he said. "They just tell you to come in there and help them cook. And it's fun when you grow up."
All food at Backwoods SoulFood Cafe is non-GMO, non-MSG, Ward said, and often the only complaint staff members receive is that it's too much food.
"I have wonderful kids," said Birdie Ross. "He just always works so hard."
