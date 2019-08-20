The Bath & Body Works in the Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St., is expanding.
Renovations are expected to be completed in November, said Stephanie Carroll, accounting manager for Elite Retail Services Inc., which does contracting work for L Brands, the parent company of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret.
The valuation of the commercial building permit is $549,421.93 for alterations and repairs.
As renovations continue, the store is currently in a temporary location across from Journeys and next to Spencer’s. The store is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
The original Bath & Body Works location, which is next to the Great American Cookies location, closed for the renovations Aug. 5.
