For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has strengthened marketplace trust and acted as a liaison between consumers and the business community. In 2020, consumers viewed BBB Business Profiles more than 220 million times, receiving information on more than 6.2 million businesses across the United States. BBB’s rigorous accreditation process evaluates business practices against its Standards for Trust, which includes eight principles that summarize essential elements of creating and maintaining trust in business:
- Build Trust
- Advertise Honestly
- Tell the Truth
- Be Transparent
- Honor Promises
- Be Responsive
- Safeguard Privacy
- Embody Integrity
Since 2014, BBB serving the Heart of Texas has been celebrating marketplace role models with the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. The award is given to businesses that demonstrate their dedication to BBB’s Standards for Trust, often implementing standards of their own that exceed BBB’s requirement for accreditation. Awarded businesses reflect the strength of their business community, with ethical practices that benefit the business itself and the community it serves. Businesses do not have to be BBB Accredited to apply or be awarded BBB’s 2021 Torch Award for Ethics.
“The BBB Torch Award for Ethics recognizes companies that go above and beyond in their work with their communities, customers, employees and their marketplace,” said Carrie Hurt, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas. “Torch Awardees are a step above the rest — they’re the best of the best.”
Businesses that apply for this prestigious award will be judged by a panel of business professionals such as Chamber of Commerce representatives, business executives and ethics experts. For the 2021 Torch Award for Ethics, judges will evaluate businesses in four areas: character, culture, customers and community.
Submissions open on June 7 and will close on July 16. BBB will announce finalists in September, and a virtual ceremony in October will celebrate Torch Award winners.
“It is a great honor and privilege to win the Torch Award,” said Derrick Potter, president of Firefighting’s Finest Moving and Storage, Inc., and 2018 recipient of a BBB Torch Award for Ethics. “Just what it means, ethically, with the whole trust brand behind it. It means a lot.”
FAQs for BBB’s 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics:
How do I enter? Entry is free and easy. Complete the online form, which applicants can find at us.bbb.org/centex-torch
- Who is the competition? Businesses compete based on the number of employees.
- There are six size categories:
- 1-10 employees
- 11-20 employees
- 21-40 employees
- 41-60 employees
- 61-99 employees
- 100+ employees
- Who can participate? The Torch Awards are open to all for-profit businesses headquartered within the 105 counties served by BBB serving the Heart of Texas. Applicants must be in business for a minimum of three years and maintain a rating of B or higher according to their BBB Business Profile. Accreditation with BBB is not a requirement, and winners may only enter once every three years.
- Who are the judges? A panel of judges from the business and academic communities will evaluate entries. Winners are decided based on an overall best score, with each category valued at 10 points.
- Why should I enter? Receive your deserved recognition as a marketplace role model. BBB Torch Award winners will be presented with a trophy, receive recognition on BBB’s website, provided lifetime use of the BBB Torch Award Seal, and are promoted by BBB through its media connections. Plus, winning is a way to showcase your business’s hard work and commitment in promoting ethical marketplace standards for your community.
Visit us.bbb.org/centex-torch to learn more and apply for BBB’s 2021 Torch Award for Ethics competition.
