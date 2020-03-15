Every year, Better Business Bureau compiles data from its Scam Tracker to discover which scams pose the greatest risk to consumers. Using exposure, susceptibility and median dollar loss as factors, the risk index determines the top 10 scams facing consumers.
In 2019, employment scams remained in the number one spot; however, a newcomer appeared on this year’s list – cryptocurrency scams.
Just two years ago, cryptocurrency scams became a category on BBB Scam Tracker for the first time. Now, they rank as the second-riskiest scam to consumers, with a median dollar loss of $3,000. These scams occur when cryptocurrency is purchased from, traded by or stored with a fraudulent person or exchange site. Other times, digital assets are purchased as part of a fraudulent Initial Coin Offering (ICO), where investors are scammed into paying money or trading assets for a company or product that never existed.
Nearly 10% of the cryptocurrency scams reported to Scam Tracker in 2019 came from Texas, and while the median dollar loss is $3,000, some Texas consumers reported being scammed out of more than $10,000 trying to buy and trade cryptocurrency. This year’s Risk Report data shows us that scammers are always on the lookout to take advantage of new technologies consumers are incorporating into their lives. Use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to use your digital dollars safely:
- Avoid buying from cold calls. Do not agree to purchase cryptocurrency stock from an aggressive cold caller, even if they are making claims that sound reasonable, and especially if the stocks are very low-priced. Hanging up, or not even answering, the phone for cold callers is the best way to avoid these untrustworthy sales pitches.
- Be suspicious of guarantees. Nobody can predict how your investment will perform, so be cautious of anyone who promises it will do well. You should also be wary of anyone using
- pushy tactics encouraging you to “act now,” pressuring you to purchase cryptocurrency without giving you time to think.
- Check registration status. You can go online and use FINRA BrokerCheck to check the registration status of people or firms that offer investment opportunities.
- Know what to look for. Before purchasing cryptocurrency stock, know where it trades and look for any cautions associated with it. Also stay away from stocks with huge spikes in price, as this can be indicative of potential manipulation or fraud.
To learn more about cryptocurrency, visit us at bbb.org/crypto. To read the Risk Report in full, go to bbb.org/riskreport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.