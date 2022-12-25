The holidays are a great time for family and friends to come together and enjoy one another’s company, taking a break from the regular hustle and bustle of life. However, every year introduces new challenges to the holiday season, and 2022 is no different. Still reeling from the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Texas residents are having to compete with a whole new type of beast standing between them and their holiday plans this year – rising costs driven by historic inflation rates.
While coming together can be relaxing once everyone is under one roof, many Texans are learning that the planning, cost and logistics of doing so is often a stressful experience, compounded by higher prices. Between holiday gifts, Thanksgiving food, Friendsgiving parties and the cost of travel, residents are stretching their wallets and savings accounts to, and often past, the limit. To help offset the additional purchases this time of the year, picking up a side hustle or seasonal job may be even more appealing than it has been previously, especially ones that only require a few hours a week. Unfortunately, Better Business Bureau continues to receive multiple reports of fraudulent employers scamming Texans out of their time, money and personal information.
“In the past two months alone, Better Business Bureau has received nearly 100 reports of employment scams from Texas residents,’ said Heather Massey, vice president of communications for Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas. “Last week, we exceeded the total number of reports BBB received in 2021 from Texas residents, and we still have the rest of December to go.”
Nearly one-third of all employment scams reported to BBB by Texas residents in 2022 have been submitted since Oct. 1, 2022, with $34,000 in total losses. While these scams often impersonate a variety of well-known and reputable businesses, the positions they offer are most often remote working opportunities in data entry, customer service or package reshipment. Many jobseekers who encounter an employment scam receive an offer immediately after a brief interview, if one is conducted at all, communicating primarily through text on a web-based app such as Telegram or Zoom.
In late November, one San Antonio-area resident was offered a position working as a “real estate researcher” after submitting a Google form application to a supposed recruiter. Their job duties were to answer short three or four question Google forms about properties located in their area, and then await their next assignment. Shortly after submitting the first form, the resident became suspicious of the organization’s legitimacy and submitted a resignation letter. Despite this, the employer emailed their next assignment, along with instructions on how to cash a check they should be receiving through the mail in the next few days. The instructions were very detailed, cautioning the recipient not to use any other institution to cash the check other than their personal bank.
“Fake checks and overpayment schemes are very common tactics in an employment scam,” said Massey. “Eventually, when the check you deposit is detected as a fake, the victim is liable for however much money they took out of their account. In an overpayment scheme, the fake employer asks for some of the money back before the bank has had time to verify it is authentic.”
To help jobseekers steer clear of employment scams, Better Business Bureau provides the following tips:
• Some positions are more likely to be scams. Be wary of package reshipment, secret shopper positions, and any jobs with generic titles such as caregiver, administrative assistant, or customer service representative. Job positions that do not require special training or knowledge appeal to a wide range of applicants, which scammers use to cast a wider net for potential victims. If the job posting is for a well-known company, check the company’s career page to see if the position is legitimate. It may be a scam if the jobseeker can find the posting in multiple cities with the exact same wording.
• Beware aggressive employment offers. Any pressure to sign or onboard immediately indicates that the company may not be legitimate. Choosing a place to work is an important decision that most legitimate companies understand requires time to consider. Be especially wary if the position is offered without an interview or promises a significant income if the employee pays for coaching, training or certifications.
• Do not deposit unexpected or suspicious checks. Be cautious with whom and how you share your personal information, such as banking information. Do not fall for an overpayment scam. Legitimate companies will not overpay an employee and ask for compensation by requiring money to be wired elsewhere.
• Get contracts in writing. Employee requirements, qualifications and job duties should be in writing. If using a recruiting service, it should provide a complete contract for the cost of their services, what it includes, who pays for their efforts (either the jobseeker or employer) and what happens if the recruiter fails to find a position.
• Evaluate work-from-home opportunities. The transition to remote work has created many opportunities for both legitimate and fraudulent businesses. While many work-from-home job openings are legitimate, it is essential to critically evaluate the hiring process of any company offering this type of employment. Be wary of companies that require the applicant to download a specific mobile app to communicate, conduct the entirety of the interview through text or chat, or do not provide a physical address for the business. BBB recommends verifying that the address matches the business and that the phone number is in service. It is a common practice for scammers to use addresses for residential homes or other companies and a phone number that is either fabricated or not in service.