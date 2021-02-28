Historic winter storms swept the south, hitting Texas especially hard and leaving many without power or water. For those unable to heat their home or drip their faucets, bursting pipes was a possible, if not likely, scenario. Plumbers across the state are busy responding to consumers who need their pipes repaired but are being slowed down by the extreme weather conditions. Thankfully, out-of-state professionals are making their way to Texas to lend a helping hand.
In order to address the increased need for plumbing services, The Texas Board of Plumbing Examiners also is giving provisional licenses to those coming in from other states to offer their services. Governor Abbott also issued a statement announcing waivers will allow plumbers with currently expired licenses to assist with weather-related plumbing issues.
In the midst of the chaos, BBB Serving the Heart of Texas is reminding homeowners to consider these tips when hiring a plumber:
- Consult your insurance company. You want to check your insurance policy to see what’s covered and make adjustments accordingly. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors if something happens.
- Choose trustworthy professionals. Check business profiles for recommended professionals or start your search for a plumber at BBB.org.
- Get it in writing. Written contracts should include all pricing and the scope of work done during the project. You should also request written receipts for any payments made, especially once the job is completed and you have paid in full.
- Watch for scammers. Storm chasers are illegitimate contractors that travel to areas recently affected by severe weather and go door-to-door offering their services, then disappear after accepting your money. Avoid hiring anyone that uses high-pressure sales tactics, such as “today only” offers, or demands full payment upfront.
- Know your rights. Tex. Bus. & Com. Code § 58.001 et seq., regulates the actions of disaster remediation contractors who do not maintain offices within a county or adjacent county where a natural disaster occurred. Unless a disaster remediation contractor has an established office in the county or adjacent county where a property is located for at least one year prior to the contract, a disaster remediation contractor cannot require full or partial payment before beginning work and can only require partial payment reasonably proportionate to work performed. Additionally, the Texas Department of Insurance states, “It’s against the law for a contractor to offer to waive an insurance deductible.”
Visit us at BBB.org for more tips on hiring a trustworthy plumber, and from everyone at BBB Serving the Heart of Texas, stay warm and stay safe.
