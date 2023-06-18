Are you thinking of transforming your outdoor space into a beautiful oasis? An outdoor renovation project can breathe new life into your landscape, patio, or overall outdoor area. However, following the proper steps and avoiding falling victim to home improvement scams is essential to ensure a successful venture. With over $2.4 million lost to home improvement scams in 2022, an over $1 million increase from 2021, finding an honest, reputable contractor is vital when planning any major renovation. BBB regularly receives consumer reports about landscapers who do not provide work after accepting a large deposit, damage driveways or sprinkler systems, or install unstable structures.
With outdoor projects, be very wary of contractors who claim they can provide a discount due to leftover material available from another job. A common tactic of scammers is to begin a project with excess material and then expand the scope of the project and its associated costs. In March of this year, one Texas resident encountered this issue when approached by an individual who claimed to work for the county as an asphalt paver. After agreeing to the contract, the resident was left with an unbudgeted $5,000 expense because the leftover material wasn’t enough to cover the full extent of the project.
“(The contactor) said he would just go as far as the 'extra' he had left over from a county job,” the victim reported to BBB Scam Tracker. “We just told him to do a narrow path next to the driveway. He was told exactly where to stop. When we checked again, he was laying asphalt on the existing driveway and was almost finished. What we thought would be about $300 to $400 job was over $5,000.”
If you plan to begin your outdoor renovation project, BBB recommends following an 8-step guide to avoid unethical contractors and ensure your vision is realized.
1. Define Your Vision:
Before you start your outdoor renovation, take the time to define your vision. Consider the purpose of the space, whether it's a tranquil retreat, an entertainment area, or a play zone for the kids. Consider the elements you'd like to incorporate, such as gardens, patios, fire pits or water features. A clear vision helps you effectively communicate your desires to the professionals involved.
2. Do Your Research:
Research is critical to a successful outdoor renovation project. Explore different design ideas, materials, and styles to find inspiration for your space. Look into landscaping trends, outdoor furniture options and plant selections that suit your climate and personal preferences. Magazines, online resources and local nurseries can be valuable sources of information. Gather pictures and create a vision board to keep your ideas organized.
3. Plan Your Budget:
Establishing a realistic budget is crucial for any renovation project. Consider the costs of materials, labor, permits and any additional features you desire. Be sure to include a buffer for unexpected expenses during the process. By planning your budget carefully, you can prioritize the most important elements of your project while keeping your financial situation in check.
4. Check with the Better Business Bureau:
Before hiring any contractors for your outdoor renovation, it's essential to do your due diligence. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a trusted resource for checking a contractor's reputation and reliability. Visit the BBB website or contact your local office to find out if any complaints have been filed against the contractor you're considering. Additionally, ask for references and speak to previous clients to get firsthand feedback on their experience with the contractor.
5. Obtain Multiple Quotes:
Obtain multiple quotes from different contractors to ensure you receive a fair price and quality work. Invite them to your property to assess the project's scope and provide a detailed estimate. Compare the quotes, considering the cost and the contractor's experience and expertise. Be cautious of significantly lower bids, as they may indicate subpar workmanship or the use of low-quality materials. Be skeptical of estimates given without a physical inspection. Outdoor projects may be more expensive due to the makeup of your yard, the number of rocks present, and waste removal.
6. Verify Licenses and Insurance:
Protect yourself and your property by verifying the licenses and insurance of any contractors you're considering. Ensure they possess the necessary licenses and permits to perform the work. Request proof of liability insurance and workers' compensation coverage to avoid being held liable for any accidents or injuries that may occur during the renovation. Reputable contractors will readily provide this information. In Texas, commercial pesticide applicators are required to be licensed by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
7. Review the Contract:
Once you've selected a contractor, it's essential to have a written contract in place. Review the contract thoroughly before signing. Ensure it includes a detailed project description, timeline, payment terms and any warranties. Ensure that the contract explicitly states the materials and any specific design details. No matter how aggressive the contractor is or any claims about a ‘limited time’ offer, don't proceed until you're comfortable with all the terms.
8. Keep an Eye on Progress and Communicate:
Throughout the project, maintain open communication with your contractor. Regularly monitor the progress to ensure it aligns with the agreed-upon timeline. If any issues or concerns arise, address them promptly and directly with the contractor. Effective communication will help resolve any misunderstandings and keep the project on track.
Undertaking an outdoor renovation project can transform your outdoor space into a haven of beauty and functionality. Following these tips and watching for potential scams can ensure a successful project and protect your investment. Remember to consult the Better Business Bureau (BBB) before hiring a contractor and carefully plan your project. With the right approach, your dream outdoor oasis is within reach.