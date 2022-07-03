This Fourth of July marks the 246th Independence Day celebration since the ratification of the U.S. Constitution in 1776. While American society has changed drastically in the two-and-a-half centuries since then, the holiday is an opportunity for individuals and businesses to reflect on their history and celebrate the future. However, as is typical during every holiday, it is crucial to remain aware of scammers looking to use Independence Day festivities to con people out of their money.
Independence Day scams typically take form in one of the following ways:
Travel and rental scams
Some families take the Fourth of July holiday as an opportunity to travel to cities that are hosting Independence Day parades, celebrations or firework displays. Unfortunately, after spending the time and resources to travel to the city, some travelers find that they are unable to enter the rental they paid for or communicate with the property owner.
In 2021, one consumer reported to BBB Scam Tracker that after driving three hours to attend a Fourth of July celebration they could not get into the home they rented or communicate with the owner.
“After learning we couldn’t get into the rental, we drove to the local office for (the rental agency) and they were closed,” the consumer reported. “A woman who worked nearby said we were the third family that week to show up looking for someone to talk about their rental and that she has never seen the office open. We drove all the way out to the coast and didn’t have anywhere to stay. As you can imagine, everything was booked for the Fourth of July. All the hotels were full.”
According to reports submitted to BBB Scam Tracker, U.S. consumers have lost nearly $140,000 to rental scams in the first six months of 2022, with nearly a third occurring since May. BBB’s 2021 Scam Tracker Risk Report found that consumer susceptibility to travel scams increased by 10% from 2020 to 2021 with over half (56.5%) of those exposed to a travel scam falling victim.
Flag-buying scams
Around the Fourth of July, many people turn to online marketplaces to purchase patriotic-themed flags to display in their yard. An increase in online shopping for a particular product brings an increase in scammers seeking to capitalize on the demand, often advertising prices for the product far below the going rate. Keep in mind that purchasing from a fraudulent business does not only result in the loss of money, but often leads to compromised banking information. Trust in your intuition and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.
Firework purchasing scams
For those who live in an area where they can launch fireworks on their own, many turn to temporary firework stands to purchase their supplies. While most of these stands are legitimate businesses, some use the opportunity to obtain banking card information when the purchase is made.
In general, BBB recommends paying for fireworks at temporary firework stands with cash to avoid scammers from copying credit or debit card information. If cash is not readily available, use a credit card that provides additional protections to dispute charges. Be sure to get a receipt and write down the location of the firework stand and the company it represents.
Phishing scams
During patriotic holidays, such as Independence Day, Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day, it is common for scammers to use patriotic messaging in email or text to entice a consumer to click on a link or submit personal information. Often, they will use the guise of a military-focused charity or advocacy group to convince a consumer to donate to their cause. BBB strongly recommends checking on Give.org to verify the legitimacy of a charity before donating to the stated cause or submitting your personal information.
If you receive an unsolicited email or text message from an organization, do not click on any links. Malicious links will download malware onto your computer, tablet, phone or any other electronic device you are using at the time, allowing cyberthieves to steal your identity. Visit FTC.gov for more information about phishing scams and how to protect yourself from falling victim.
If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Information provided may prevent another person from falling victim.
