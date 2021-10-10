NAME: Beth Koonce
AGE: 27
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University (College Station)
Financial Planning Certificate - Texas A&M University (College Station)
Certified Financial Planner Professional
Series 65 License
Life & Health Insurance Counselor
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Certified Financial Planner Professional
COMPANY: KMH Wealth Management
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
Sheer luck actually…The College of Agriculture at Texas A&M started the Financial Planning Program during my junior year. I happened to fall into the program and fell in love with the materials and courses. One of my advisors matched me up with KMH Wealth Management for a summer internship during my senior year. I was offered a full time position following graduation. While working full-time, I was able to complete the education requirements to sit for the CFP exam, and later completed the experience requirements.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Each day, I am able to put myself in my client’s shoes and help them make financial decisions that will impact their lives and the lives of their families. This is not something that I take lightly. Finances are the second most important thing to most people, behind their loved ones. I am driven by the need to help people reach their goals.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
My career has not been lengthy and that may be the biggest challenge that I have faced. The view of not having any or enough experience can be a challenge, but I use my previous and continued education, internships, my own life experience, daily exposures, and the experience of my team to further my understanding and savvy of the many topics in the financial planning industry. By building a relationship with clients and proving my ability to meet their needs, my youthful appearance becomes a hindsight.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
Since 2016, there has been an 83% increase in the number of CFP Professionals under the age of 30. It is exciting to be a part of that statistic.
I also feel like there is a real push for education and an interest in understanding personal finances by the general population. I am excited to help people who wish to better themselves.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Invest in yourself. The CFP certification is recognized as the standard of excellence for the financial planning profession. The CFP board’s education, examination, experience and ethical requirements (also known as the “Four E’s”) will set you apart. It is not easy or inexpensive, but it is worth it for you and your future clients.
I also highly recommend investing in an adjustable stand-up desk and blue-light filtering glasses to just about anyone who will listen.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I serve on the boards of the Victoria Main Street Program and Keep Victoria Beautiful organization. Both of these boards have similar community goals, to help make Victoria a better place to live and work. I am also a member of the Victoria Young Professionals organization.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
My husband and I are fortunate to be able to support a variety of nonprofit organizations throughout the Crossroads by supporting their fundraising efforts and events.
In addition to monetary support to local and other large charities, I’ve mentored with the Victoria Business and Education Coalition mentor program for a number of years and lead a bidders group at the Goliad County Fair 4-H & FFA auction.
