NAME: Bethany Hernandez
AGE: 28
EDUCATION: Working on my degree in Business Administration
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Director of marketing
COMPANY: TISD
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I have been in the wireless industry for the past 12 years. I started at the age 16 at Sam’s Club. At the age 19 I became the youngest women manager at AT&T. This is where I came to love the wireless industry.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Growing up my parents always taught me to work hard for what I want. This taught me to be a hard working, strong, and the independent woman you see today. From being able to purchase my first cellphone by myself to owning my first home at 25.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Being a young woman in a male dominated industry would have to be the biggest challenge I face today. I strive every day to be the best and overcome any obstacle that comes my way. I believe being a part of my leadership team allows me to bring a different type of spunk and creativity to the everyday struggles that we face. I never look at myself and think that I am different. I look at myself and think how can I look ahead and be above.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
The best thing about working in the tech world is that it changes in a blink of an eye. There was a moment in time where marketing was just on print. I think the future of marketing, with the current advances in technology, has opened up the digital world for us. With a click of a button, we are able to Facetime a loved one across the world. Being able to begin marketing in the wireless industries, I believe I will have endless possibilities for my profession.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
The biggest advice I could give to anyone is to make sure that you are proud of everything that you create. From designing basic brochures to producing your first commercial. Always stand back and admire what you have just created. Never take criticism to heart and always build on it. Find a team that will help you grow and one that sees your full potential. Last but not least, make sure that we wake up every day and enjoy what you are doing.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I am very fortunate to be a part of a company that is very big into giving back to the community. With TISD covering over 3,000 square miles, they have opened the door for me to be able to help out in eight different counties. One of the main events that I give back to is H-E-B Feast of Sharing. TISD introduced this event to me and my family. Due to COVID-19, the Feast of Sharing was canceled last year. My brother and I volunteered for “Meals on Wheels” to make sure we did our part. We did not want this event to go unnoticed and families to miss out.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
There are a handful of nonprofits that are near and dear to my heart. The first one would be Warrior’s Weekend. I have many family members that have been a part of the military from my uncle serving in the Army to my great grandfather fighting in WWII. The one that I look up to for everything is my grandfather. He was a diesel mechanic for the Army and was stationed in Korea for most of his term.
Habitat for Humanity and Perpetual Help Homes are two other nonprofits that I can not say enough about. These organizations help local families, provide work, housing, and much more. The best part about them is that they keep everything in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.