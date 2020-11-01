Open enrollment for Medicare has begun, and open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is close behind, beginning Nov. 1. BBB Scam Tracker has received dozens of consumer reports of healthcare scams since September. The residents received calls and recorded messages from scammers claiming they can help you navigate your insurance options.
Scam callers, who may refer to themselves as something like a “health care benefits advocate,” promises they can enroll you in a cheaper, better Medicare program while allowing you to maintain the same services you already have. You simply need to provide personal information, such as your Medicare ID number or Social Security number, to get started.
Other Scam Tracker reports detail scammers attempting to frighten them into sharing personal information, alleging your Medicare account will be suspended or discontinued if you don’t re-enroll. The fake representative claims the ability to solve the problem if you share your account numbers.
As you prepare for open enrollment, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to stay safe:
- Be cautious with unsolicited callers. Medicare and ACA representatives won’t contact you via phone, email or in person unless you are already enrolled in their program. Be especially suspicious of threatening calls that require immediate action or payment.
- Keep your information private. Never share your health insurance plan information, government numbers or banking information with someone you don’t know or unsolicited callers. Giving this information to untrustworthy sources can make you vulnerable to identity theft.
- Check official websites. If you are unsure about a caller or your enrollment status, hang up the phone and visit Medicare.gov or Healthcare.gov to enroll or re-enroll in a health plan. If you need further assistance, find the agency’s phone number on their official site and contact them directly.
For more open enrollment tips, visit us at BBB.org.
