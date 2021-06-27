NAME: Bianca Smiley
AGE: 26
EDUCATION: Associate degree of science of dental hygiene, Wharton County Junior College
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Inez
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Owner
COMPANY: HarCo at Home, 505 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria, Texas, 77901
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
After being furloughed during the pandemic, I had to think outside the box for a way to continue to bring in income. The idea to create a work-from-home job led to the creation of HarCo’s online boutique and quickly evolved into our brick-and-mortar shop located downtown.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My children, Harlyn and Colston - the inspiration for HarCo at Home, along with my husband Jake, drive me to succeed. I want my children to be proud of my contribution to this world, know the value of hard work, and the importance of the family.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Starting a new business from the ground up has been the biggest challenge I have faced so far. I am fortunate to have had such an amazing support system, from family, to friends, to other small business owners that have helped me grow from day one. They enable me to turn my most stressful days into successful ones. Waking up each day and knowing that exciting things are happening allows me to face each day head on.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
It is amazing how quickly HarCo at Home was accepted by our community. As a small business owner, the outpouring of support I have received has made my toughest days productive. “Support Small Businesses”, or “Shop Local” isn’t just a slogan in Victoria, it is a way of keeping Victoria prosperous. HarCo’s current success is because I believe that we provide products and services that our customers are looking for locally. Bringing new and exciting products into our boutique will keep customers returning and help HarCo at Home remain a part of our local business community for years to come.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
One of HarCo’s missions is to help other individuals, brands, or small business owners by providing them a place to offer their product to the community. Being a part of local fundraisers and events that might bring awareness to various causes is important to me as well. It is my hope that HarCo at Home will host and/or participate in various events throughout the year that can really help make a difference in and around our community.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
There are several charity and non-profit organizations in the Victoria area alone that need our support. I am doing my research on which ones best align with my values and HarCo at Home’s vision. My ultimate goal would be to be able to support and work with several local ones that I can be frequently involved with.
