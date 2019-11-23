Thanksgiving is a week later than usual this year. For retailers, that means a shorter holiday shopping season – but, at least for shoppers like Eveline Bethune, the shorter shopping season doesn’t really matter.
Bethune, who also owns small businesses in Victoria, said she’s never brought her family to take part in the mad dash of Black Friday shopping, although she’s done it herself.
“Me, personally, I don’t like Black Friday shopping,” Bethune said. “I’m not a 4 a.m. type of person. I don’t love crazy rushes of people.”
As the holiday shopping creeps earlier and earlier into the week – many big-box stores open Thursday and have online sales beginning Wednesday night – most locally owned stores remain adamant about keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day.
“I think it’s a good day to spend with your family at home,” said Bethune, who owns Texian Books and Melvins Menswear with her husband, Kenneth Bethune. “That’s where I’ll be, and that’s where all the people who work for me will be, too.”
To counter the craziness of the shopping holidays, Bethune said both Melvins Menswear and Texian Books will opt for a “refreshed kind of vibe.” Texian Books will serve cinnamon rolls on Friday morning, and both of her Victoria businesses will have regular business hours Friday.
Although Bethune doesn’t know of an organized Small Business Saturday effort in Victoria, she said there’s a grassroots effort to promote the movement by local business owners like Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile owner Lascena Simmons, who will offer “beginning to look a lot like cocktails” during the holiday weekend.
For now, however, Bethune said Black Friday shopping is ruled by big-box stores that sell TVs, gaming consoles and speakers.
“Black Friday is dominated by the electronics sector,” she said.
Jon Vincent, who founded earlyblackfriday.com in 2005, said that’s especially true for retailers’ online sales efforts.
“There’s a big push by retailers to capture online traffic,” Vincent said. “Their goal is to take away traffic from Amazon.”
In 2018, Americans spent $3.7 billion at Amazon.com on Thanksgiving, $6.2 billion on Black Friday and $7.9 billion on Cyber Monday, making it the largest digital shopping day of all time in the U.S.
Online Black Friday sales began to surpass in-store sales beginning in 2017. Many Black Friday deals go live online the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and most deals can be found online, except for big doorbuster items such as big-screen TVs and some hot toys.
Last year, Vincent said Target led the game when it came to best deals.
“One of the best ads this year is from Walmart,” Vincent said. “They beat Target, Best Buy and rumored Amazon.com products.”
Although Vincent said he expects the online shopping trend to continue this year, he said there’s still a loyal group of people who will head out to stores Thursday.
“We’ve polled a lot of the users of earlyblackfriday.com,” Vincent said. “They love the chaos and make an event out of it.”
Target store director Josh Vega said he’s noticed the same thing among the Black Friday shoppers who visit his store at 7608 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway.
“There’s something that’s nostalgic or fun about it,” Vega said. “We have team members that make shirts. We even have guests that make shirts, and they hit each store.”
Each year, Vega said, he expects a line of about 200 people to gather outside the door. He said the line begins to form about an hour before the store opens.
As a new perk for these eager shoppers, Vega said the store’s Starbucks will take drink orders beginning at 4 p.m.
In preparation for the annual holiday shopping season, Target began hiring additional staff in September.
“We added 91 jobs to the community, and a lot of those will last through January,” Vega said. “We had 112 employees before September. 30-35% of the new hires were needed regardless of the shopping season.”
Vincent is not among the population to be served by these new hires. He said he prefers to do his holiday shopping from the comfort of home.
“I’ll shop online. I will not go to the store,” Vincent said. “It’s cool to get deals, but it’s not as cool as staying home.”
