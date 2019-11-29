Some Victoria shoppers say their passion for Black Friday shopping is starting to fade.
For the Friedrichs family, that's in part from negative shopping experiences, like the time they waited hours at a Walmart several years ago for a television only to find the store had run out.
"We were No. 6 in line, and there were five TVs," said Maison Friedrichs, a 29-year-old Mineral Wells resident who was visiting family in Victoria, adding, "That really soured the whole experience for me."
And the Friedrichses are hardly alone in their waning interest.
About 36% of consumers reported plans to shop on Black Friday in 2019 compared to 59% in 2016, according to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Nevertheless, Maison Friedrichs was shopping at a Victoria Best Buy on Friday morning with his wife, younger brother and baby.
While the family admitted they had left their home at 7 a.m. to get an early crack at the deals, they said they aren't spending as much or making as many big purchases as years past.
Part of the reason why, the family said, is the increasing ease of online shopping.
Deals that were once exclusive to the day after Thanksgiving, they said, are increasingly available through online retailers year-round.
And online, there's little chance of waiting hours only to find a certain item is sold out.
"We bought a laptop earlier in the year, so we didn't even save the laptop for Black Friday," Friedrichs said.
In fact, at Journeys, a chain shoe store with a location inside the Victoria Mall, store manager Jennifer Leyva said there is nothing special about their sales on Black Friday.
"Most of the shoes we have on sale now, we've had on sale throughout the year," she said."They just get a different tag that says 'Black Friday' ... it hypes everyone up."
Thursday night, the store prepared for an onslaught of sales by asking 13 of its employees to be on staff at their small store, which customers sometimes compare to a "closet," an employee said.
Some of those employees were sent home early.
"You always want to be overstaffed than understaffed," said Leyva, adding that the store does better with back-to-school shopping.
While Black Friday numbers may be down generally in 2019, some Victoria retailers said the day is still vitally important to their business.
At Bath & Body Works at the Victoria Mall, store supervisor Olivia Kilgore said this year's Black Friday has far outpaced last year's.
She attributed that success to the store's remodeling which was completed this year.
When employees opened the gate to their store Thursday night, a "herd" of customers was waiting to enter, she said.
Faye Santellana, store manager at Dillard's in Victoria, said about 60 customers also lined up outside her business Friday morning in anticipation of sales.
She described the crowd as controlled and relaxed.
Victoria couple J.D. and Kristen Hoagland were one of those who arrived early Friday morning to get at the bargains at the Victoria Mall.
With their 5-month old son strapped to his chest, J.D. Hoagland carried bags filled with gifts as his wife made careful marks with a pen in a magazine listing Black Friday deals.
Although the Hoaglands admit to doing a fair amount of shopping online year-round, the couple said sometimes visiting brick and mortar businesses is better.
Some items, like clothes, they said, are just easier to buy in person.
And with more than 50 gifts waiting to be bought this year, the couple said they wanted to knock out as much holiday shopping as quickly as possible lest the season's stress get to them.
"We have five kids, and two of them were born in December," Kristen Hoagland said, adding that their goals for the day were "save money and get it done."
"We're only buying things on sale," she said.
But Brooklyn resident Lynese Wiley said she had a far different reason for coming out on Friday.
She said she started shopping at 6 a.m. but wanted to come even earlier.
Finding the motivation for that early start, she said, was easy.
"Shopping makes you feel good," she said, grinning with gift bags dangling from both arms. "Whenever you are having a bad day, go shopping."
