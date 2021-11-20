Black Friday is an American shopping staple, but experts say the annual retail tradition is trending away from both a single day of shopping chaos and in-person shopping.
Online shopping has increased in popularity every year, said Scott Benedict, director of the Center for Retailing Studies at Texas A&M University. This year, factors like the pandemic, supply chain issues and more online options could cause consumers to move their shopping to a virtual space. Retailers are also spreading their Black Friday sales out over the course of up to several weeks because of supply chain issues, he said.
Even local shops like Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile offer online shopping options, though owner Lascena Milner Simmons said the store would offer unique experiences to attract customers the day of Black Friday.
This year, retailers are scaling back Black Friday hours and spreading their sales across longer periods of time because consumers have expressed reluctance to be in large crowds with shoulder-to-shoulder interactions, Benedict said, but that is not the only reason.
“The bigger driver is these challenges with supply chains and getting product into port, and getting product transferred within the United States,” he said.
The pandemic combined with supply chain challenges has caused retailers to look at the holiday and decide to “not put all of their eggs in one basket” with regards to a single day or weekend of sales, Benedict said.
Many retailers began their Black Friday sales during the first week of November, he said.
At Victoria’s Target, Black Friday sales began Nov. 14. Because of that, store manager Josh Vega said he believes Black Friday will be a milder event than usual.
“It has everything to do with the deals starting early,” he said. “Ideally, everybody has the opportunity to shop early.”
Both Vega and Benedict agreed that it was best to get Christmas shopping done early, and earlier Black Friday deals help with that.
“Consumers should shop early and get everything out of the way so they won’t feel that stress of find those ‘wanted’ items,” Vega said.
“My advice has been if you see an item and it’s a great value, buy it now, “ Benedict said. “You don’t know if it’s available later in the season.”
Online Black Friday shopping has increased over the past decade, Benedict said, but the pandemic has pushed an increasing number of consumers to the virtual space.
“Some habits were changed,” he said. “Some consumers found shopping online and not having to fight crowds kind of enticing.”
Online shopping options at Target have also helped reduce the need for day-of Black Friday shopping, Vega said.
“You can shop at all times of the night,” Vega said. “You can shop on Thanksgiving day. You can pick it up, or we’ll bring it out to you.”
The Cyber Five is a five day period beginning on Thanksgiving that has seen the increased online shopping with Cyber Monday, the Monday following Thanksgiving, being the highest selling day of the year, Benedict said. Cyber Monday could see more sells than ever from customers that are unable to find items they want or need from in-person shopping on Black Friday.
Locally, Peaches and Tortilla won’t open early or stay open later than normal, but they do plan to offer a special Black Friday experience for customers, Simmons said.
Not only will all items in the shop be priced at 10% off, the store will also allow customers to fill out a wish list that will be sent to loved ones, Simmons said. To make the day even more special, the store will serve cocktails to customers so they can sip a drink as they browse the shop’s wares.
“Hopefully everybody gets what they’re wanting for Christmas locally,” Simmons said.
