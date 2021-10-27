The following is a list of Black and Hispanic-owned businesses in Victoria provided by the Golden Crescent Urban Chamber of Commerce.
Food Restaurants & Entertainment
- Mumphord’s BBQ, 1202 E. Juan Linn St.
- The Corner Bar & Lounge, 1901 Kern Drive
- Texas Backwoods Company, 507 E. Juan Linn St.
- Family Table, 1102 SW Moody St.
- Sweet T’s Catering & Cakes
Health & Beauty, Barbers, Hair
- Golden D’ Hairline
- Unique Trends, 2310 N. Navarro St.
- Alkeme Botanicals
- Exclusive Kutz, 909 Guadalupe St.
- Beauty Bar Eleven 14, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Ste. A
- Margaret’s Hair Styles, 1709 E. Juan Linn St.
- Nostalgic Love Skincare Products
- The Lash Babe
- Makeup by Paige Terrell
- House of Styles by Robin
- Next Level Success Health Coaching
- Get It Right Chiropractic, 4002 N. Main St., Ste. B
- Styles by Pam, 4504 Lilac St., Ste. 3
- LS Massage Therapy, 205 North Star Drive
- House of Styles by Robin, 707 E. Loma Vista Ave.
- Ryan’s Designs
Retail
- Part-Nerd, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 222
- Double K Resin & Vinyl
- Christ In Sports
- Handcrafted Leather Keychains by Uyless
- Sew Be It
Business & Accounting
- Your Business Umbrella, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 222
- Your Business Problem Solver
- CBT Business Group, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 273
Automotive
- Edwards Automotive & Trucking, 1304 N. Ben Jordan St.
- Crossroads Professional Detail, 1709 E. Juan Linn St.
Insurance
- Aflac, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 204
- Keith Williams Insurance Associates, 3804 John Stockbauer Drive, Ste. F
Gyms & Fitness
- Lola’s Fitness Studio, 1304 E. Rio Grande, Ste. G
Attorney At Law
- Robert E. Williams II Law Firm, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 228
Funeral Services
- Tracy’s MJ Santellana Funeral, 107 W. River St.
- Barefield Funeral Home, 1505 S. Laurent St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.