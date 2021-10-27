The following is a list of Black and Hispanic-owned businesses in Victoria provided by the Golden Crescent Urban Chamber of Commerce.

Food Restaurants & Entertainment

  • Mumphord’s BBQ, 1202 E. Juan Linn St.
  • The Corner Bar & Lounge, 1901 Kern Drive
  • Texas Backwoods Company, 507 E. Juan Linn St.
  • Family Table, 1102 SW Moody St.
  • Sweet T’s Catering & Cakes

Health & Beauty, Barbers, Hair

  • Golden D’ Hairline
  • Unique Trends, 2310 N. Navarro St.
  • Alkeme Botanicals
  • Exclusive Kutz, 909 Guadalupe St.
  • Beauty Bar Eleven 14, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Ste. A
  • Margaret’s Hair Styles, 1709 E. Juan Linn St.
  • Nostalgic Love Skincare Products
  • The Lash Babe
  • Makeup by Paige Terrell
  • House of Styles by Robin
  • Next Level Success Health Coaching
  • Get It Right Chiropractic, 4002 N. Main St., Ste. B
  • Styles by Pam, 4504 Lilac St., Ste. 3
  • LS Massage Therapy, 205 North Star Drive
  • House of Styles by Robin, 707 E. Loma Vista Ave.
  • Ryan’s Designs

Retail

  • Part-Nerd, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 222
  • Double K Resin & Vinyl
  • Christ In Sports
  • Handcrafted Leather Keychains by Uyless
  • Sew Be It

Business & Accounting

  • Your Business Umbrella, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 222
  • Your Business Problem Solver
  • CBT Business Group, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 273

Automotive

  • Edwards Automotive & Trucking, 1304 N. Ben Jordan St.
  • Crossroads Professional Detail, 1709 E. Juan Linn St.

Insurance

  • Aflac, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 204
  • Keith Williams Insurance Associates, 3804 John Stockbauer Drive, Ste. F

Gyms & Fitness

  • Lola’s Fitness Studio, 1304 E. Rio Grande, Ste. G

Attorney At Law

  • Robert E. Williams II Law Firm, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 228

Funeral Services

  • Tracy’s MJ Santellana Funeral, 107 W. River St.
  • Barefield Funeral Home, 1505 S. Laurent St.

