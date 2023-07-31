BLOOMINGTON — Ismael and Blanca Guerra are figuring out how they can open a restaurant again.
The couple lost Los Nietos Mexican Restaurant in a fire Saturday afternoon. No one was inside the building on 12566 SH 185 when flames spread and smoke billowed. Ismael Guerra said he called 911 after the man mowing the restaurant's lawn notified him about the fire.
The Guerras owned all of the kitchen appliances, but they were renting the building. They did not have any insurance coverage, he said.
The only piece of equipment the restaurant owners are trying to restore is a blackened freezer.
"I've got to wash it," he said. "I don't know if it will work."
The Victoria County Fire Department continued to investigate the cause of the fire Monday, Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.
Ismael Guerra said he was told by the fire department the building would need to be demolished and it could be around two weeks until a report on the restaurant fire is published.
Relatives of Ismael and Blanca Guerra started a fundraiser on the website GoFundMe, but the restaurant owners stopped it Monday after seeing what they called "negative comments" on social media. The only people to donate funds were family members, the owners said.
"I don't want to have my name all over these negative comments," Ismael Guerra said.
On Tuesday, the Guerras plan to browse food trucks and look at financing options. A food truck, which would be located in the parking lot of the charred building, would need to have enough space for, among other things, a deep fryer, griddle, refrigerator and a prep table, Ismael Geurra said.
"We're not planning to buy something right away, unless the price feels right," he said. "If we rent another building, maybe we'll keep the food truck. You never know. Maybe I'll win the lottery."
Originally known as La Guera Regia Mexican Restaurant, Ismael and Blanca opened their first restaurant in Port Lavaca in 2013. They moved their restaurant closer to their home in Bloomington two years later.
Blanca ran the restaurant day-to-day, while Ismael helped out when he was not working as an operator for Formosa Plastics in Point Comfort.
When Hurricane Harvey visited Bloomington in 2017, the Guerras fed their neighbors.
"We helped a lot of people during the hurricane," Blanca Guerra said. "We've been through tough times before."
After the storm, the owners wanted to honor their four grandchildren by renaming their restaurant Los Nietos, which means "the grandchildren" in English.
As they determine their next steps, the Guerras would like their customers to be patient with them.
"We'll figure something out," Ismael Guerra said.