Boutique Air has a new flight schedule that will take effect Thursday.
Meaghann Gill, Boutique Air’s team lead at the Victoria Regional Airport, said the changes were necessary to accommodate the airline’s other daily flights after adding the new flight to Dallas. The airline only operates one aircraft to serve Victoria.
Victoria resident Barbara Domingue bought a ticket to fly from Victoria to Houston that was scheduled to land at 7:50 a.m. Because of the schedule change, Domingue said she will not be able to make a connecting flight.
Domingue said she found out about the schedule change when she read Tuesday’s Victoria Advocate and that she has not yet been contacted by the airline about the schedule change.
Gill said Boutique Air is in the process of contacting people who have tickets for flights after Wednesday and is working to resolve scheduling conflicts. Gill said the airline will offer flight vouchers to those who will not be able to make connecting flights because of the schedule change.
