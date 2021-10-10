NAME: Brandy Hilbrich
AGE: 48
EDUCATION: Wharton County Junior College; Texas Certified Occupancy Professional – Public Housing; Texas Certified Occupancy Professional – Housing Choice Voucher; Texas Certified Housing Administrator – Public Housing; Texas Certified Housing Administrator – Housing Choice Voucher
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Schroeder
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Executive director
COMPANY: Victoria Housing Authority
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I began my career in the housing industry in 1994 thanks to a friend’s recommendation. I was working a back-office position and found that when I helped customers occasionally up front, it was much more rewarding. My good friend told me about an apartment leasing position so I applied.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Generally, I have always been a determined individual. I would say more specifically that a sense of achievement and purpose, helping others, learning new things and being a good role model for my son are my biggest motivators for success.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Throughout my career, I’ve been transitioned to new positions within the organizations I’ve worked. Many times, I only knew the basic duties of the new role. I took every training class that was offered to me in order to further my knowledge. I found that having a mentor within the company also helped me understand new and complicated tasks.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
Housing is now and will forever remain an essential need for all of mankind. No matter the location in the world or time in history, people need housing.
I have worked the rental side of housing throughout my career and currently work in the HUD-assisted affordable housing realm. It makes me happy to know that I can possibly help someone find a place to call home though they may be going through a rough time in life. It’s the service side of the housing industry that warms my heart the most.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
I would tell those that are up-and-coming in the housing industry, to remember to always put the needs of your customer first and foremost. Listen; truly listen to those you are assisting. Always be genuine and authentic with those you help because it makes the biggest difference. Put yourself in their shoes to best understand the situation from their perspective. Never stop learning and believe in yourself. You can make a big difference in the lives of those you serve.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
In working at the Victoria Housing Authority, I am in a position to serve my community every day. The Housing Authority provides a diverse group of citizens in Victoria with assistance for their housing needs. We also have provided nutritional education with the Texas AgriLife Extension Office. In the monthly newsletters to the residents, we provide tips for healthy living. We have provided essential cleaning baskets with educational pamphlets to the residents as well as basic hygiene kits.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I served on the Victoria Apartment Association Board for eight years. In 2020, I was a member of the City of Victoria’s Census Neighborhood Committee.
In the past, I’ve monetarily supported March of Dimes, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital. These organizations have helped family members of my own. Unfortunately, my busy work/home schedules don’t allow me much extra time right now to volunteer in person. I plan to do so in the future as time permits.
