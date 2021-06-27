NAME: Brian Billingsley
AGE: 33
EDUCATION: Abilene Christian University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Vice president
COMPANY: Office Systems
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I starting working a summer internship in college. A friend of mine had told me about the internship, and I applied thinking it would be a good way to make a few bucks for the summer. After two months, I was offered a full-time position at the company.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
At this point in my career, my wife and my two kids are my biggest driving factor. I strive to be able to take care of them and give them everything I can. I’ve been blessed with great opportunities in life and for that I’m very grateful.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Starting out prospecting and cold calling on the streets of San Antonio was definitely a challenge. I worked in an extremely competitive market and had to build a customer base starting from scratch. After many years working in B2B sales, I transitioned into management and found that the only thing harder than acquiring and retaining clients was hiring and cultivating good employees. I found the solution to both of these problems is building vast person and business networks and promoting positive work culture and brand reputation.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
Right now I’m excited to see the changes that are happening in the greater Victoria business community. There is a noticeable shift in the climate, away from how its always been done and looking toward innovation and collaboration. I’m eager to be a part of the next generation of change leaders in the Crossroads. There are big changes in technology, and I believe Office Systems is poised in a perfect position to help Victoria adapt.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I serve on the commission for the Parks & Recreation department, the Chamber of Commerce, the UHV School of Business Dean's Board, Victoria Rotary Club, and I helped to found the Victoria Texas Young Professionals. All of these great organizations help to support the growth and development of a better, more-involved community.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Office Systems gives back 10% of its profits to charities and nonprofits. Some of these include, YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of Victoria and the Vine School. In addition, Office Systems partners with local schools to also adopt over a dozen families each Christmas and provide them with a three-month supply of groceries as well as presents for all the children.
