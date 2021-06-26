NAME: Brian H. Ferguson
AGE: 35
EDUCATION: High school
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: President
COMPANY: Kimberlite Homes, Platinum Homes, South Texas Rentals and SRU Homestore
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
Started out by buying and selling properties for investment purposes and then over the years expanded into rental properties, home building, and land development.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Family. I love what I do and work every day to make sure my family has everything they need. That doesn't just mean my family at home, my family at work as well. We have many team member and their families that rely on us to succeed and I never want to let any of them down.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest two have been learning an industry that I was never trained in and adjusting to the market. This has been a very expensive lesson at times. I'm a believer in mistakes, they happen and they are OK as long as you learn to from them.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
Growth. When the company grows so does everyone in it. It allows promotions, new positions for new staff and so much more. We strive every day to focus on our goals for that year. By doing that it allows us to track progress and hit those goals which create growth for everyone involved.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
We try to help anywhere we can. Whether it be our annual paint the house where we remodel a home for a veteran or a Christmas shopping spree like we did this past year. I love this town and want to leave it better than we found it.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I serve on the Crossroads Builders Association currently as past president and have served on this board for many years. It is a nonprofit related to our industry and I feel it's very important for the home building industry. Now that my time there is coming to an end for now I am looking forward to finding new boards and organizations to spend my time on to help in the community.
