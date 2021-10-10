NAME: Brianne Kathryn Dlugosch
AGE: 34
EDUCATION: Bachelor Of Communications / UHV in Victoria
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Yorktown
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Self – Employed (owner / president)
COMPANY: 5D Steakhouse
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
In 2015, I was hired by my parents, Pete and Patricia Dlugosch, to be the events and marketing coordinator of the first and original 5D Steakhouse in Yorktown. I worked in this position for four years, until, with their blessing, I asked to continue to expand the 5D Steakhouse brand and opened my very first 5D Steakhouse in Victoria in 2020.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My daughter. I want to show her that you can achieve absolutely anything you put your mind to with a little hard work and grit.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
My biggest challenge in my career so far has been battling the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has thrown some real curveballs and hardships into the restaurant industry. I knew I had to stay positive and find a way to keep our head above water, because so many loyal and dedicated team members depended on their job to support their families. I constantly spoke words of encouragement and worked alongside my team members to provide some sense of relief and comfort during a very uncertain time for the industry.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
I am excited to see this industry bounce back like never before. I think it will definitely be a long and challenging road ahead, but who doesn’t like a challenge? This is a billion-dollar industry that isn’t going to fold. There are so many great national organizations pulling for the well being of our industry, and I am eager to see better days in the future, and bringing dining-out back like we once knew it.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Stand firm and steadfast no matter what obstacles come your way. The restaurant industry is brutal; there is simply no other word for it. You must take the good with the bad and roll with the punches, and don’t let negative feedback bring you down. Instead, use that feedback as a driving source for improvement and success. A strong mentality and the will to never give up, in an industry that is bound to tear you apart, is the key. Once you have that figured out, you will fall in love with your work, even on the tough days.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I genuinely love to give back to the communities we operate in, any chance I get. 5D Steakhouse is huge supporters of our law enforcement and military personnel. Without their selfless sacrifices every day, I personally wouldn’t be able to live out my dream, nor would anyone else. Every 5D Steakhouse location offers discounts for these people every day of the week, as a sign of appreciation.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I have recently got to work with the Warrior's Weekend organization on several events, and that has been a very humbling experience getting to work with such dedicated patriots, that support our veterans.
I have also supported St. Jude's Children’s Hospital for years. I have produced many different fundraisers and events over the years, as well as been a part of different events, to raise money to give to this great cause. My father, a cancer survivor, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Cancer in 2010, so experiencing the journey and battle that he faced inspired me to become involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.