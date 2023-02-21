Bronte Women’s Club met on Feb. 1 in the Women’s Clubhouse.
President Anna Lou Nix called the meeting to order. Members recited pledges to the American and Texas flags. Secretary Suzanne LaBrecque called roll.
Nix welcomed numerous guests on Guest Day. A collection was taken for a member who experienced a devastating house fire.
Member Susan Cain introduced speaker Karissa Winters, community lead with Innovation Collective. Winters also writes children’s books, sings, acts, and has established Viva TX Film Festival in Victoria. She spoke of her work with Innovation Collective, an entity that brings people together to succeed. The group sponsors bi-weekly morning Coffee and Concepts and evening Fireside Chats, where entrepreneurs can get to know one another and even take part in a mentoring program with local businesspeople. There are also two-day conferences with nationally known business leaders and an upcoming April Think Big Festival for innovators. Downtown Victoria is beginning to reap the benefits, with new storefronts.
After a very informative program, the president thanked hostesses, Emily Koenig, Babs Diebel, Rose Drost, Fran Edwards, Ila Knabe, Jerra Lee, Renae Murray, Geri Schroeder and Wanda Sneddon.
The meeting adjourned at 3:40 p.m. for tea hour.