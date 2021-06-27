NAME: Brooke Garcia
AGE: 46
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts in English and executive MBA
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Nonprofit; executive director
COMPANY: United Way of the Crossroads
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
When I graduated with my bachelor’s, I knew I wanted to give back to the community, so I joined AmeriCorps. That experience and a program at my alma mater designed to get teens interested in nonprofits, led me to pursue a career in the nonprofit sector.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I am motivated to inspire and help others so that they succeed. My legacy will be reflected in the positive impact they will make in the world because I chose to make an impact in their lives.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Nonprofit leaders face new challenges nearly every day! Whether it be fundraising concerns, new government regulations, staff and volunteer challenges, or even technology concerns, I tend to view each challenge as a learning experience. I know we will find a solution and come out better, much as we have done with the global pandemic. We have capitalized on the use of technology to reach a wider audience and stepped up into places others didn’t know we could.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
Listen to the experiences of others. While no one else has walked the exact path you will take, some have walked a portion. Put those together and learn from their failures and successes.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Beyond leading the efforts of the United Way of the Crossroads, I am an adjunct instructor with two universities. I am happy that I am in a position where I can share the knowledge I’ve gained from more than 20 years in the sector with our future leaders.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Through work or personally, I support the United Way.
I am also the incoming treasurer for the Victoria Rotary Club.
