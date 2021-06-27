Name: Bruce W. Rogers
Age: 70
Education: B.S. in pharmacy, University of Texas at Austin
City of Residence: Victoria
Occupation/title: Registered pharmacist, owner
Company: Rogers Pharmacies and Rogers Home Medical
How did you become involved in this industry?
When I entered college, I knew I wanted to go into a science degree program. Pharmacy gave me the opportunity to combine that interest in science with my family background of a service-oriented business.
What drives you to succeed?
Providing the best possible experience for my customers. When I opened my first store, my business philosophy was fair prices, friendly service, and a pharmacist you know. Forty-two years later, those three things still drive my business decisions today.
What are the biggest challenges that you have faced during your career? How did you overcome these challenges?
Since 1979, there has been a dramatic change in the business model for pharmacy. Competition increased through pharmacies in big box stores and mail order prescription services. Technology changed the way prescriptions were filled and tracked. Insurance coverage for prescriptions has changed the payment model from a cash basis to a negotiated reimbursement basis.
To overcome these changes, I committed to increasing convenience for my customers. I expanded to five pharmacy locations in Victoria and one in Edna, added drive-through windows where possible and free delivery service. Rogers Home Medical was opened to provide medical equipment and supplies for my customers, keeping the same commitment to excellent service. In 2002, I was a founding member of American Pharmacies, a professional services corporation created to assist independent pharmacies navigate these changing conditions. With 600 members in 27 states, this organization strives to protect and promote the growth of independent pharmacy through advocacy, economics and professional development. I continue to serve as a member of the board of directors.
What advice would you give to up-and-coming young professionals?
Find something that you are passionate about and work hard every day to fulfill that passion.
In what way to you serve and give back to your community?
Ordained deacon and elder in the Presbyterian Church, coached Little League, worked with VISD School Board members and administration to improve our local education system, mentored middle school students, preceptor for current pharmacy students and former member of Rotary International.
What charities or nonprofits do you support and why?
VISD Education Foundation, Victoria Symphony, The Vine School, Victoria College, Victoria Bach Festival, Victoria Economic Development Corporation, Victoria Ballet Theatre, Mid Coast Family Services, Coastal Conservation Association and Ducks Unlimited. Just as I do in my own business, I support organizations that help create the best possible experience for the citizens of Victoria.
