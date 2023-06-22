A hamburger restaurant chain also known for its dairy treats plans to open its first Victoria location later this year.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2111 Houston Highway, is expected to start cooking patties and churning out desserts this October, barring any setbacks, company spokesperson Kim Hunyh said.
Construction of the restaurant was underway, as of Wednesday. The building will span about 7,000 square feet, according to a construction permit report from the city of Victoria.
"We feel thrilled to expand Freddy’s into Victoria and believe our delicious, cooked-to-order menu items and dedication to genuine hospitality and fast, friendly service will resonate with guests in the area," Hunyh said in a statement.
The new Freddy's location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Hunyh said.
Freddy's is "actively looking" at opening locations in Calhoun and Aransas counties, Hunyh said.
The restaurant chain announced last year that 57 new Texas locations were in development, including spots in Victoria, Calhoun and Aransas counties. There were 63 in-state Freddy's restaurants as of June 2022. The location closest to Victoria is in Corpus Christi, around a 90-minute drive.
As of February, there were more than 460 Freddy's restaurants across 36 states, according to the company.
"We take pride in being a good neighbor to residents and businesses in the areas in which we are located through efforts to assist various veterans’ groups, schools, churches, and other nonprofit organizations," Hunyh said.
The property the new Freddy's will sit on is worth an estimated $900,000, according to the city of Victoria's permit and development report. It is located near the intersection of Houston Highway and North Ben Jordan Street.