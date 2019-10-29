Fans of Bush’s Chicken took to Facebook on Monday evening to warn their favorite fried chicken purveyors of a new joint with a (chicken) bone to pick.
In light of the imminent arrival of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers less than 2 miles up the road on Navarro Street, Bush’s Chicken fans worried about the restaurant’s continued closure.
“They have to do something because Raising Cane’s is coming!!!!!!!” wrote one Facebook user, Kevin J. Heil, on a post about the restaurant’s closure.
Victoria’s lone Bush’s location at 4209 N. Navarro St. closed Sept. 18 for renovations.
In a Sept. 19 Facebook post, the location cited the need for renovations as the reason for the closure.
The location was built new and opened in 2016.
A spokeswoman for Bush’s Chicken, Annette Elliott, said Tuesday afternoon that the company would release a statement this week with news of the company’s plans for the location.
(1) comment
I never see anyone working on it or work vans or trucks. Hope they are not closing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.