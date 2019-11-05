The Bush's Chicken on Navarro Street has plans to reopen, according to a company statement released Tuesday.
"We look forward to re-opening our Victoria, Texas, location just as soon as possible, and as always, delivering our customers and community with outstanding service," the statement assured customers.
The location is temporarily closed because of water damage and is working with a local contractor on repairs, according to Kate Holcomb, a spokeswoman for Bush's Chicken.
The statement comes after fans of the chicken restaurant chain took to Facebook last week to voice their concern for the imminent arrival of Raising Cane's less than 2 miles away on Navarro Street.
