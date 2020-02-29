The following have filed for new business permits or have renewed their permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- &J Commercial Cleaning, 1006 N. East St., owned by Randy Balboa
- Legacy Landscaping Services, 638 Menke Road, owned by Alexander Lopez
- Gray Law Firm, P. O. Box 3348, owned by Benjamin Gray
- Nkryptd Era, 804 E. Park Ave., owned by Jose Roberto Gonzalez
- Lotus Boutique, 3610 N. Laurent St., owned by Janae D. Ramos
- Cardinal Construction, 218 McAdams Lane, Meryersville, owned by Sean Robert Craig
- D’Vine Boutique, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite I, owned by Irele Armas Castillo
- Sharon Lempa, DBA ETL Consulting, 225 Ridge Drive, owned by Sharon Buckwalter Lempa
- 361 Tactical Et Al, 664 Burkhart Road, owned by Matthew Joseph Perez
- Core Transport, 403 Knowlan Ave., owned by Faustino Gonzales II
- Nursery Smoke Shop, 11758 Nursery Drive, owned by Lloyd Randall Harryman
- Bubba Leita Farms, 858 Hosek Road, owned by Justin Jay Leita
