NAME: Candace Drake
AGE: 32
EDUCATION: Bachelor's of Science in Family & Consumer Sciences with a major in interior design from Texas State University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Refugio
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Co-owner/interior designer
COMPANY: Crossroads Flooring & Design
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
My start in the industry can be linked back to my early years as a child where my parents instilled in me the knowledge of the construction world, use of tools, and a hard days work while working on rental homes in the family business. This is where I first learned of my knack for creativity.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I have always had an independent nature since my parents have taught me to be able to take care of myself in all aspects of life. It is just naturally instilled in me to want to better myself.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
We started Crossroads Flooring & Design in 2019, and just when we had finally had the full swing of things, COVID-19 hit. We had a tough month or so, but our customers and builders are amazing at supporting us, so 2020 ended up being an amazing year for us. We stayed consistent with our approach as well as supporting events in the community to keep our name out there.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
We love what we do. In 2020 and 2021, we won the Best of the Best award in our category. We even won second place in Women Owned Businesses. In the start of my career, I was originally focused on commercial projects nation-wide, but I found my true niche working with residential clients. I love working with clients and turning their ideas into a space well beyond their imagining.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Don’t let the fear so failing stop you. If you have a dream, go after it with everything you have.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Currently, I serve on the CBA Parade of Homes Board as well as the CBA Showcase Home Board. I also volunteer my time assisting with events for the Refugio Education Foundation.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I have always had a sweet spot for animals. SNYPD (Spay Neuter Your Pet) is based in Cuero and provides free spay/neuter services in order to keep the pet population down in DeWitt County. They accept donations of all kinds in order to keep supporting the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.