Cleaning franchise Chem-Dry of Victoria began business under new ownership March 1, helping businesses and homes stay clean in the Crossroads.
After being owned for more than 30 years by Kathy Bing, new owner Bryan Guajardo said an unsuspecting voicemail this past summer led to officially acquiring the carpet and rug cleaning business on Dec. 31.
Guajardo said he and his wife had called Chem-Dry of Victoria in August to have a rug cleaned. When he reached a voicemail that said the previous owners were going to retire, he left a message inquiring about buying the business.
By the end of the year, the purchase was finalized.
Afterward, Guajardo said he attended corporate training for the franchise, which allowed him to fully reopen for business March 1.
Chem-Dry Victoria offers cleaning services to five counties, including Victoria, Calhoun, Goliad, Jackson and Refugio counties.
Services include sanitizing, carpet cleaning, furniture cleaning, rug cleaning and in the coming months, wood cleaning.
As of Tuesday, Guajardo said he had hired one apprentice technician and is looking to hire a second, both of which are full-time cleaning jobs.
