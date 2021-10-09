NAME: Casey Shellenbarger
AGE: 38
EDUCATION: Master of Science in Accounting from Texas A&M University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Chief Financial Officer
COMPANY: CL Thomas, Inc.
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
When I started college, I knew that I wanted to be involved in business and leadership. I found my strength in accounting, which led me to working at a public accounting firm in Houston after I graduated. That job taught me about many different industries, and the experience I gained led me to a great financial role here in Victoria at CL Thomas.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I enjoy being part of a team, and like when we can work together to improve our current processes and find ways to solve problems. I enjoy being challenged at work and staying productive. I’m fortunate to work in an industry where I continue to learn new things every day.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenge I faced during my career was when I became a mom. I have a great job, three awesome kiddos, and the hope to be everywhere for everyone. We want to give 110% at work and 110% at home. The trick is finding the right mix between home and work, and what’s going to work for you. I’m extremely blessed to have a wonderful husband and extended family who help me make it all work. I’m also fortunate to work for a company that offers a flexible work schedule and understands that family comes first.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
Technology is changing our processes significantly. The impact of COVID-19 and transitioning to a remote environment accelerated this pace. It’s exciting to learn about and see how new software, mobile apps, and tracking tools can enhance our tasks and make us more efficient. I get to be involved in some exciting projects that marry accounting, technology, operations, and marketing together in order to offer a better experience to our customers.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Find a good mentor and role model. Someone who can provide you with information and guidance on your career path and what skills to build. Look for role models whose life situations are similar to yours, and who have been successful in business. Work hard and don’t be afraid to ask for more. Take a break when you need to and focus on your priorities in life. And more importantly, don’t lose your confidence!
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I serve on the Board at the Children’s Discovery Museum, and I was elected as their treasurer about a year ago. It has been a challenging and rewarding experience. I work hard to donate whatever free time I have to CDM, and hopefully offer some good knowledge of business and accounting to help point them in the right direction. COVID-19 was extremely hard on many nonprofit businesses, and I continue to be amazed at how gracious our donors and local community have been to keep places like CDM open and thriving.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I really enjoy supporting the Children’s Discovery Museum. They have a great mission to foster learning and an awesome vision to help develop essential foundational skills in children. All of my kids love when we get to play at CDM, and I’m lucky that I get to be involved in their growth. They are a wonderful part of our community and are helping to build our young leaders of tomorrow.
