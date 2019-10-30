About 120 temporary workers at Victoria’s Caterpillar facility have been notified they will no longer have a job effective Friday.
“Caterpillar notified a portion of its Victoria, Texas, workforce that it is taking actions to bring production in line with demand,” said Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller. “This decision is a result of market conditions and is not a reflection on the employees’ performance.”
Caterpillar’s Victoria facility employs more than 600 people, according to the Victoria Economic Development Corporation’s website.
On Tuesday morning, Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, said between 20 and 30 people arrived at his office at 120 S. Main St. to begin searching for new employment.
“We’ve had a steady stream of individuals affected walking through our doors,” Guajardo said.
Miller said the employees whose jobs ended served as support for the plant’s large hydraulic excavator manufacturing operations.
“The company remains focused on maintaining a competitive and flexible cost structure, including managing production levels,” Miller said. “The Victoria facility and employees continue to be an important part of Caterpillar’s global manufacturing footprint.”
Guajardo said a layoff of about 120 workers is unusual, regardless of whether the employees were temporary workers.
“I can’t say it’s common,” Guajardo said. “It doesn’t happen very often.”
