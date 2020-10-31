Demand for lumber has showcased that some industries are faring well during the pandemic, and the success of other industries may still come as a surprise.
Following the coronavirus shutdowns, the economic recovery is thought by some to take a K shape. Different sectors will recover well and progress. Others are expected to not make a full recovery back to their status before the pandemic. In the building supplies industry, business seems to be headed on the upward slope of a K-shaped recovery.
The shutdown of businesses in certain industries for varying lengths of time means a prolonged recovery. Salons, travel and leisure, bars and restaurants are some industries that experienced a combination of reduced capacities, longer shutdowns and a change in demand because of the pandemic, according to CEO of The Perryman Group, Ray Perryman.
In contrast, raw materials and building supplies saw an increase in demand not long after the coronavirus arrived in Texas.
Demand for raw material and building supplies has increased since the onset of the pandemic. At Anchor Lumber Yard Inc., manager Bud Tucker said business has been as good or better than last year.
He said Anchor Lumber Yard, a mostly non-commercial lumber company, had a decline in business that didn’t last more than “a couple of weeks.”
Since then, business has been strong with what he said was maybe more incentive for home improvement projects.
“A lot of people that were non-essential workers were at home, maybe looking around thinking, ‘I’ve got all these projects I can get going,’” Tucker said. “So we saw a definite uptick in business because people just had the time suddenly to work on those sorts of things.”
The relatively short dip in the lumber industry was also apparent nationally.
Lumber, a commodity sold on future contracts, dipped in late March and early April but more than doubled in price by August 21. This increase in price is coupled with increased demand at lumber stores like Anchor Lumber Yard.
Supply of lumber was met with trouble getting workers to the sawmills during the initial stage of the pandemic, Tucker said. But as workers returned to the mills in East Texas and Louisiana that supply Anchor Lumber Yard, he said lumber supply is being made again and even outpacing the ability to transport it to lumber yards like his.
Travel, tourism and hospitality are thought to have a comparatively more difficult recovery than construction materials like lumber under the K recovery model. But essential workers and strong publicity are keeping Hotel Blessing in Matagorda County booked.
During the week, it is at about 50% capacity and about 75% capacity on weekends, said manager Dedra Ramsey. On occasion, the business has neared full capacity in recent months.
Many plant workers from the area are housed there and a flow of other guests help the historic location, built in 1906, to remain strong.
Breaking that mold is something not all businesses in the hospitality sector have been able to do well. Moving forward, Perryman believes a lasting solution to COVID-19 will bring prospects for the U.S. economy.
