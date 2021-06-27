NAME: Chad Austin Hall
AGE: 46
EDUCATION: MBA in strategic management from University of Houston-Victoria; BME from Morehead State University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: General manager
COMPANY: Regional Steel Products, Inc.
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I was hired to be the director of human resource before being promoted to operations manager, assistant general manager, and ultimately general manager of the company.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I want to make the people who believe in me and support me proud. I feel a deep connection and obligation to my teachers all the way from kindergarten through my MBA to live up to the effort they put into making me a successful person. Education transforms lives. I am grateful to my teachers, mentors, friends and community members who have supported and believed in me. I feel the best way to honor them is to become the very best version of myself I can become … every day.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenges are always with change. Motivating and inspiring people to accomplish great things as a team is one of the most difficult yet rewarding things you can do in your career. Getting buy-in by insisting that people are allowed to participate in the decision-making process has been key to our success and the foundation of our team-based culture.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
Ask questions and listen. Listen with purpose.
Over-credit people in the good times and don’t lose faith during your hard times.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I serve on the Board of Directors for the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity. I am also the founding president of the Board of Directors for the Crossroads Community Band.
I am an avid IRONMAN triathlete and have used my races to raise over $37,000 in honor of our families and friends who are suffering through cancer and illness. Beneficiaries have included MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, AIM at Melanoma Foundation, the American Heart Association, and many more.
